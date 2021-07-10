Robbie Stockdale was part of Sam Allardyce's coaching staff at West Brom last season

Rochdale have appointed Robbie Stockdale as their manager on a two-year deal.

The 41-year-old replaces Brian Barry-Murphy after he left last month at his own request.

This is Stockdale's first managerial role although he has had three spells in caretaker charge at Sunderland.

He served as Paul Heckingbottom's assistant during his time in charge of Hibernian and was on Sam Allardyce's staff at West Brom last season.

"I am really, really pleased to be here," Stockdale, who represented Scotland five times in his playing career, told the club website. external-link "I really enjoyed speaking to the board about their vision for the club and it became clear very quickly that vision matches mine.

"It was obviously a disappointing season in the end last year due to relegation but we want to bounce back. I've come here to win; that's the main priority.

"We want to be really positive and we want to be an attacking team with high energy that supporters enjoy coming to watch. The fans are such a huge part of the club and we owe it to them to give 100% in every game and try to get some positive results on the pitch.

"There are some really good players in the squad and I want to bring in some more to help the players that are already here."

Dale were relegated to League Two last season and start the new campaign with a trip to Harrogate on Saturday, 7 August.