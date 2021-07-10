Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Luke Thomas made 22 appearances for Barnsley last season

Bristol Rovers have signed Barnsley forward Luke Thomas on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old has scored once in 58 league games for the Tykes and had a loan spell at Ipswich last season.

"His experience of playing Championship football for his young age is a strong point of difference," boss Joey Barton told the club website. external-link

"He's a really exciting talent who will help us carry a proper threat across the front line."

