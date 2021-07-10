Luke Thomas: Bristol Rovers sign Barnsley forward on season-long loan
Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers
Bristol Rovers have signed Barnsley forward Luke Thomas on a season-long loan deal.
The 22-year-old has scored once in 58 league games for the Tykes and had a loan spell at Ipswich last season.
"His experience of playing Championship football for his young age is a strong point of difference," boss Joey Barton told the club website.
"He's a really exciting talent who will help us carry a proper threat across the front line."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.