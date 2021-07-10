Jordy Hiwula: Doncaster Rovers sign forward on two-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Doncaster
Doncaster Rovers have signed forward Jordy Hiwula on a two-year deal.
The 26-year-old was a free agent after leaving Portsmouth at the end of last season.
He started his career at Manchester City and has also had spells with Yeovil, Walsall, Huddersfield, Wigan, Bradford, Fleetwood and Coventry City.
Hiwula is the sixth player to join Rovers this summer after Ben Close, Kyle Knoyle, Ro-Shaun Williams, Tommy Rowe and Matt Smith.
