Anna Anvegard: Everton sign Sweden striker
Everton have signed former Rosengard forward Anna Anvegard on a two-year deal.
The 24-year-old Sweden international finished as top scorer in the Damallsvenskan in 2019 and 2020.
She will join up with her new team-mates later in the summer after being called up to represent her country at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
"I've been talking with Everton for a few months, and it feels amazing that it's done," she told the club website.