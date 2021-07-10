Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Dennis Adeniran (left) played 22 games on loan at Wycombe last term

Sheffield Wednesday have signed former Everton midfielder Dennis Adeniran.

The 22-year-old, a former England Under-17s, 18s and 19s international, began his career at Fulham before moving to Goodison Park in 2017.

He did not play a senior game for the Toffees though and spent last season on loan at Wycombe, playing 22 games.

Adeniran linked up Darren Moore's squad earlier this week for a pre-season camp in Wales and was part of the squad for Saturday's friendly at Chester.

