Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Morelos, Gerrard, Hickey, Airdrie, Dundee
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Porto are playing a game of patience in their attempts to land the signature of Alfredo Morelos from Rangers and are determined to land the 25-year-old Colombia striker, with a final fee of around £12.8m likely, as a replacement for Moussa Marega after his move to Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia. (A Bola)
Meanwhile, Serie A side Cagliari have reportedly had a lowball offer for the striker rejected by the Ibrox club. (Daily Record)
Hopes Celtic and Fiorentina had of signing Aaron Hickey have receded as Bologna head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic views the 19-year-old as his first choice left-back this season once the Scotland youth international recovers from a shoulder injury. (Stadio, print edition)
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says the performance of new boy John Lundstram was a positive in Saturday's defeat to Tranmere. (Scottish Sun)
Celtic winger Marian Shved has been left in transfer limbo as Mechelen struggle to agree a permanent deal after his loan spell and with the 23-year-old having been left out of his parent club's pre-season camp in Newport. (Sunday Mail)
While French midfielder Olivier Ntcham has told manager Ange Postecoglou he wants to remain at Celtic. (Scottish Sun)
Harris O'Connor looks likely to snub Airdrieonians with Stoke City making a move after the 19-year-old left Rangers, but Sunderland are also monitoring the defender closely. (Sunday Mail)
Exeter City have tabled on offer to goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald, who has been on trial with Dundee. (Sunday Mail)