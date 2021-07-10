Last updated on .From the section European Championship

The Football Association has been fined 30,000 euros (£26,600) for three incidents during England's Euro 2020 semi-final win over Denmark, including a laser pointer being shone at Kasper Schmeichel's face.

Television pictures showed a green light on Danish keeper Schmeichel's face just before Harry Kane took an extra-time penalty.

The fine by Uefa was also for "disturbances during the national anthems" and fireworks being set off.

England won the game 2-1 at Wembley.

Prior to kick-off there was some booing heard during the Danish national anthem.

In terms of the laser pointer incident, Schmeichel saved Kane's spot-kick but the England striker scored the rebound for the winner as Gareth Southgate's side secured a place in Sunday's final against Italy.

The FA and Uefa officials searched for the source of the laser pointer when they were first made aware of it being used during the first half of extra time.

However, they were unable to find those responsible.

Following the game the Danish FA representatives were asked if they wanted to make an official complaint, but said they did not wish to take the matter any further.