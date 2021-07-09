Last updated on .From the section Football

Paul Mariner scored 13 goals in 35 appearances for England

Former England striker Paul Mariner, who won the FA Cup and Uefa Cup with Ipswich Town, has died, aged 68.

Mariner began his league career at Plymouth Argyle, who signed him from non-league Chorley in 1973, and also played for Arsenal and Portsmouth.

He also had spells as manager of Plymouth and Major League Soccer side Toronto FC.

Lancashire-born Mariner made 35 appearances for England between 1977 and 1985, scoring 13 goals.

