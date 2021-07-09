Copa America - 3rd/4th Play-off
ColombiaColombia3PeruPeru2

Copa America: Colombia beat Peru in third-place play-off after dramatic Luis Diaz winner

Copa America

Colombia celebrate third place after beating Peru
Colombia lost 3-2 to Argentina in the semi-finals

Colombia forward Luis Diaz scored a stunning 25-yard injury-time winner to help his country beat Peru 3-2 in their Copa America third-place play-off.

Yoshimar Yotun had given Peru the lead in the first half only for Juan Cuadrado to equalise with a free-kick shortly after the break.

Diaz then put Colombia in front before a Gianluca Lapadula's 82nd-minute header levelled the match again.

A penalty shootout looked on the cards but Diaz scored in the 94th minute.

"We're happy - it was important to finish by winning," said Cuadrado. "I'm happy with how we reacted [to going behind] and how we went after the result."

Argentina, who beat Colombia on penalties in their semi-final, will play hosts Brazil, who beat Peru 1-0, in the final at 01:00 BST on Sunday in a game that will be live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Line-ups

Colombia

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 12Vargas
  • 2Medina
  • 13MinaSubstituted forD Sánchezat 55'minutes
  • 3MurilloBooked at 87mins
  • 6Tesillo
  • 11Ju Cuadrado
  • 5BarriosBooked at 62minsSubstituted forMurielat 90+3'minutes
  • 8CuéllarSubstituted forBorréat 83'minutes
  • 14Díaz
  • 10CardonaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forCharáat 45'minutes
  • 7ZapataSubstituted forBorjaat 55'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ospina
  • 4Cuesta
  • 9Muriel
  • 18Borré
  • 19Borja
  • 20Morelos
  • 21Pérez
  • 22Quintana
  • 23D Sánchez
  • 24Lucumí
  • 25Perlaza
  • 28Chará

Peru

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Gallese
  • 3CorzoSubstituted forLoraat 78'minutes
  • 4Santamaría
  • 22Callens
  • 16López
  • 13TapiaSubstituted forCartagenaat 24'minutes
  • 19Yotún
  • 18CarrilloBooked at 63mins
  • 8PeñaSubstituted forOrmeñoat 78'minutes
  • 10CuevaBooked at 50minsSubstituted forGarcíaat 69'minutes
  • 9Lapadula

Substitutes

  • 2Abram
  • 5Araujo
  • 6Trauco
  • 11Valera
  • 12Cáceda
  • 14Cartagena
  • 15Ramos
  • 20Ormeño
  • 21Carvallo
  • 24García
  • 25Garcés
  • 26Lora
Referee:
Raphael Claus

Match Stats

Home TeamColombiaAway TeamPeru
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home12
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home18
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Colombia 3, Peru 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Colombia 3, Peru 2.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Colombia 3, Peru 2. Luis Díaz (Colombia) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Luis Muriel.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Colombia. Luis Muriel replaces Wilmar Barrios.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Marcos López (Peru).

  6. Post update

    Juan Cuadrado (Colombia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Booking

    Óscar Murillo (Colombia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Gianluca Lapadula (Peru) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Óscar Murillo (Colombia).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Miguel Borja (Colombia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Colombia. Conceded by Marcos López.

  12. Post update

    Wilder Cartagena (Peru) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Miguel Borja (Colombia).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Colombia. Rafael Borré replaces Gustavo Cuéllar.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Colombia 2, Peru 2. Gianluca Lapadula (Peru) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Raziel García with a cross following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Peru. Conceded by William Tesillo.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Santiago Ormeño (Peru).

  18. Post update

    Davinson Sánchez (Colombia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Wilder Cartagena (Peru) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Yimmi Chará (Colombia).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 10th July 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Argentina431072510
2Uruguay42114227
3Paraguay42025326
4Chile412134-15
5Bolivia4004210-80

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil4310102810
2Peru421157-27
3Colombia411234-14
4Ecuador403156-13
5Venezuela402226-42
View full Copa America tables

