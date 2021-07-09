Women's Irish Cup: Reds edge Linfield in Midgely Park opener

Caitlin McGuinness
Caitlin McGuinness was on target for Cliftonville in the win over Linfield

Caitlin McGuinness hit a late winner as Cliftonville defeat Linfield 3-2 in the Irish Cup second-round game.

Lucy Johnston put the Blues in front at Midgely Park on Friday night before the Reds struck twice in two minutes.

Fi Morgan netted from a free-kick and it was quickly followed by an Abbie McHenry strike.

Victoria Carleton's penalty made it 2-0 before McGuinness slotted in five minutes from time to send the Reds through to the quarter-finals.

The Irish Cup was not held last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic with Glentoran the winners in 2019 and 2019.

The east Belfast side are also in the quarter-finals after opponents Derry City withdrew from the competition while Crusaders Strikers hammered East Belfast Ladies 8-2 and Lisburn Rangers beat derby rivals Lisburn Ladies 3-1.

