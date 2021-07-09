Rayan Ait-Nouri: Wolves sign defender on a five-year deal from Angers
Wolves have signed defender Rayan Ait-Nouri from Angers on a five-year deal.
The France Under-21 international spent last season on loan at Molineux, making 24 appearances and scoring one goal.
"He proved last season that he's a very talented player, with lots of potential - I thought he did well and kicked on towards the end of the season," Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said.
The 20-year-old is new Wolves manager Bruno Lage's third signing after Francisco Trincao and Yerson Mosquera.
