Ait-Nouri marked his Wolves debut with a goal against Crystal Palace in October

Wolves have signed defender Rayan Ait-Nouri from Angers on a five-year deal.

The France Under-21 international spent last season on loan at Molineux, making 24 appearances and scoring one goal.

"He proved last season that he's a very talented player, with lots of potential - I thought he did well and kicked on towards the end of the season," Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said.

The 20-year-old is new Wolves manager Bruno Lage's third signing after Francisco Trincao and Yerson Mosquera.