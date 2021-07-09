Rayan Ait-Nouri: Wolves sign defender on a five-year deal from Angers

Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Rayan Ait-Nouri
Ait-Nouri marked his Wolves debut with a goal against Crystal Palace in October

Wolves have signed defender Rayan Ait-Nouri from Angers on a five-year deal.

The France Under-21 international spent last season on loan at Molineux, making 24 appearances and scoring one goal.

"He proved last season that he's a very talented player, with lots of potential - I thought he did well and kicked on towards the end of the season," Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said.

The 20-year-old is new Wolves manager Bruno Lage's third signing after Francisco Trincao and Yerson Mosquera.

Banner image reading "Be ready for the new season"BBC Sport footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport