The Puskas Arena holds more than 67,00 fans

Hungary have been ordered to play their next three home games behind closed doors after Uefa found their supporters guilty of discriminatory behaviour during Euro 2020.

Charges relating to racism and other discriminatory conduct were laid after each of Hungary's group games against Portugal, France and Germany in June.

The third game of the ban is suspended for a probationary period of two years.

Hungary must also display a banner promoting equality at future matches.

Uefa have also handed Hungarian Football Federation a 100,000 Euros (£85,500) fine for the number of fan infringements.

During their Euro 2020 opener against Portugal at Budapest's Puskas Arena on 15 June, homophobic banners were displayed by fans.

Four days later, before the France match, fans marched to the ground with a banner telling players to stop taking a knee to protest against racism.

Several France players were also reportedly subject to racist abuse. external-link

Hungary supporters then brought an anti-LGBT banner their game against Germany in Munich on 23 June.

There were also reports of anti-LGBT chanting by some Hungarian supporters during the match.

The incidents in Germany came after Uefa refused a request from Munich's mayor for the stadium to be lit in rainbow colours for the game in protest at an anti-LGBT law in Hungary.