Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Pittodrie hosted a test event in September, with 300 fans in attendance to watch Aberdeen play Kilmarnock

Aberdeen have submitted an application to the local authority for 8,200 supporters to attend their opening home games of the season.

The city is in Scottish Government level one, meaning 1,000 fans are permitted. That figure would double if Scotland moves to level 0 on 19 July.

However, clubs may apply for increased attendances.

Aberdeen have "worked tirelessly" on their application to covers matches up to and including 1 August.

Stephen Glass' side begin their Europa Conference League campaign with the visit of BK Hacken on 22 July.

Their next home match, and first of the Scottish Premiership season, takes place against Dundee United nine days later.

Meanwhile, Celtic have been given permission for 2,000 fans to attend their pre-season friendly against Preston North End on Saturday 17 July.