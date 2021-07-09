Last updated on .From the section Walsall

50-times capped Irish international Stephen Ward's family home has remained in the Midlands since leaving Wolves in 2014

Walsall have signed former Republic of Ireland international Stephen Ward on a one-year contract.

The 35-year-old former Wolves, Brighton, Burnley and Stoke City left-back will return to play in the Midlands after spending last season with League One side Ipswich Town.

He becomes new Saddlers boss Matthew Taylor's seventh signing of the summer.

"Stephen is someone I have played with and has huge experience," said Taylor, who was his team-mate at Burnley.

"We're extremely happy to have someone of Stephen's quality joining the club. He's a player that's played at the top.

"It will be great for other players in the group to learn from him, to have a leadership role within the group in terms of what he can offer with his experience and more importantly, what he can offer on the pitch. "

Dublin-born Ward was first brought over to English football from Irish club Bohemians by Wolves boss Mick McCarthy in January 2007.

Originally signed as a striker, he was converted to left-back, after which he went on to help Wolves win promotion to the Premier League in 2009.

After a season at Brighton, Ward signed for Burnley and, after being relegated, he won promotion back to the top flight with Burnley in 2016.

He left Turf Moor in 2019 for a season with Stoke City, before moving on to Paul Lambert's Ipswich last season.

He won the first of his 50 Republic of Ireland caps in 20111, going to represent them at the European Championships in 2012 and 2016.

Ward follows the arrival of Leyton Orient striker Conor Wilkinson, Newport midfielder Joss Labadie and Tranmere defender Manny Monthe, FC Halifax Town midfielder Jack Earing, Harrogate Town winger Brendan Kiernan and Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor.

