Chris Forrester celebrates scoring against Derry in Friday night's league game

Derry City were beaten 1-0 by St Patrick's Athletic despite the Dublin hosts losing Jamie Lennon to a red card early in the second half.

Chris Forrester hit the roof of the net on 24 minutes to put St Pat's in front before Danny Lafferty wasted a good chance for the visitors.

Derry failed to capitalise with the extra man after Lennon was dismissed for two yellows after 57 minutes.

City skipper Eoin Toal headed against bar as St Pat's held on for the win.

It was a second defeat for Derry at Richmond Park this season and they remain sixth while St Pat's go level on points with leaders Shamrock Rovers and Sligo Rovers.

Derry made a bright start in the Premier Division encounter with Junior bursting between two defenders before shooting straight at keeper Vitezslav Jaros.

Action at both ends

Jaros kept out a Toal effort before St Pat's began to threaten with Darragh Burns forcing Nathan Gartside into action.

Derry were punished for losing possession as St Pat's moved forward and Forrester cut inside before providing a composed finish.

Derry striker James Akintunde closes in on Jamie Lennon, who was later red-carded

It should have been 2-0 but Billy King, after going clear on goal, hesitated and allowed Toal to sprint back and make a crucial block.

City were also guilty in front of goal with Toal setting up an unmarked Danny Lafferty three yards out but the defender headed wide.

St Pat's made a blistering start to the second half with Burns going close before Matty Smith curled wide and then headed over.

McJannet saw an acrobatic strike fly just over the St Pat's bar before the momentum switched to the visitors after Lennon saw red.

Toal connected with Jack Malone's corner but was denied by the woodwork before Lafferty fiizzed narrowly wide from 25 yards.

Derry piled on late pressure but failed to find the equaliser and the focus will soon shift to next Friday night's game against champions Shamrock Rovers at the Brandywell.