Tahith Chong's last appearance for Manchester United came as a second-half substitute in the Europa League last-16 win over LASK at Old Trafford in July 2020

Birmingham City have made their sixth summer signing by bringing in Manchester United's young Dutch winger Tahith Chong on a season-long loan.

The Netherlands Under-21 international has made 16 first-team appearances for United since making his debut against Reading in an FA Cup third round tie in January 2019.

He was twice sent out on loan last season to clubs in mainland Europe.

He played 13 Bundesliga games at Werder Bremen before joining Club Brugge.

He then made 10 appearances in helping Brugge win the Belgian First Division.

Chong will remain with United for the beginning of pre-season before joining up with Blues in time for the start of the new Championship season against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday 7 August.

He makes the same move successfully enjoyed by Jesse Lingard, who spent three months at St Andrew's in 2013, starting with a stunning four goals on his debut, against Sheffield Wednesday.

Blues boss Lee Bowyer's summer signings

