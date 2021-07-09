Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Harriet Scott started 20 of Birmingham's 22 WSL games last season

Birmingham City full-back Harriet Scott has signed a new two-year contract with the Women's Super League club.

The Republic of Ireland defender, 28, has played 45 league games for the club since joining from Reading in 2018.

Scott, who has captained Birmingham, has also been working for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Birmingham is my home [so] I'm really excited to have extended my stay for a few seasons. I couldn't be happier right now," she said.