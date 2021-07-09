Last updated on .From the section Sutton United

Richie Bennett has previously played in the EFL for Carlisle, Morecambe and Port Vale

Sutton United have signed former Stockport striker Richie Bennett.

The 30-year-old scored three goals in 32 league appearances for the Hatters before being released at the end of last season.

He also had a short loan spell with Hartlepool in 2020-21, where he scored five goals in four games.

Boss Matt Gray told the club website: external-link "He's got good experience and character and will be a great addition to the squad on and off the pitch."

Sutton have not disclosed the length of contract he has signed.

