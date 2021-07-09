Harvey Rodgers: Accrington Stanley defender signs new deal
Accrington Stanley defender Harvey Rodgers has signed a new two-year deal.
The 24-year-old made 29 appearances in 2020-21 as Stanley finished 11th in League One.
Rodgers started his career with Hull City and had a loan spell with Stanley in 2016-17 before joining permanently in January 2018.
"I was happy with how last season went, I played a lot more than I thought I was going to from the previous season," he told the club website.