Callum McManaman and Elliott Nevitt have both signed one-year deals with Rovers

League Two Tranmere Rovers have signed winger Callum McManaman and striker Elliott Nevitt on one-year deals.

Ex-Wigan and West Brom forward McManaman, 30, recently left Australia A-League side Melbourne Victory, where he scored four goals in 22 games.

He won the FA Cup while with the Latics and also had spells at Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland.

Nevitt, 24, arrives from non-league side Warrington Rylands, where he scored a Wembley FA Vase final treble.

"We have worked very hard to sign Callum and it has been a long pursuit," boss Micky Mellon said.

"He has wanted to come here right from the start but it is not as easy as that to make it happen, we have had to do all of the necessaries to make sure the move happened. "

On Nevitt, he added: "Elliott deserves his opportunity. We have seen his guts, determination and he has trained well since he came in.

"He is at a different stage of his career compared to Callum but Tranmere has always been good at finding and nurturing local non-league talent from Merseyside in order to give them an opportunity, which is something I love to do."

