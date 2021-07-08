Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic are back in for Liverpool outcast Ben Davies after being gazumped by the Reds for the £2m central defender in January. (Daily Mail) external-link

Sources in Sweden say a deal for Celtic to sign defender Carl Starfelt from Russian side Kazan could be imminent, with the 26-year-old's former club IFK Gothenburg due a significant cut of any the transfer fee. (Daily Record) external-link

Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan, who could be poised to leave Brighton & Hove Albion after last season's loan to Arsenal, has hinted he would be willing to join Celtic despite reports linking the 29-year-old to Real Sociedad in Spain. (Fox Sports Australia) external-link

Contact has been made between Celtic and Tottenham Hotspur about 23-year-old £5m-rated United States defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, who looks to be on his way out of the Premier League club after last season's loan with Bournemouth. (Daily Record) external-link

The race to sign Cameron Carter-Vickers appears to be down to three clubs - Celtic, who have been in talks with Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Bournemouth, with whom the 23-year-old USA centre-half spent last season on loan. (Larry Henry Jr via Twitter) external-link

Celtic have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of George Baldock with new Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic suggesting he will not sanction any move for the 28-year-old right-back. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara's displays for Finland at the Euro 2020 finals has led to the 25-year-old being pursued by a host of Premier League clubs, including Brentford, Everton and Watford, but he also has a potential big money offer from an unnamed club in Russia. (Eurosport) external-link

Leeds United remain interested in signing 24-year-old English winger Ryan Kent from Rangers. (The Athletic) external-link

Bologna have rejected Celtic's £3.5m offer for Aaron Hickey and head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic wants to keep the 19-year-old left-back at the Serie A club, Fiorentina also being interested in the Scot. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Negotiations have intensified between Bologna and Serie A rivals Fiorentina, who are now leading the chase to sign Aaron Hickey, the 19-year-old left-back who has been linked with Celtic. (La Nazione, print edition)

Celtic, along with Brighton & Hove Albion, Southampton and West Ham United, are keeping tabs on Boavista striker Alberth Elis, but the Portuguese club are holding out for a fee in the region of £8.6m. (A Bola) external-link

Celtic have set a £15m price tag on want-away centre-half Kristoffer Ajer as Norwich City prepare a fresh offer for the 23-year-old and Newcastle United remain interested. (Football Insider) external-link

Scottish football clubs have been given the green light to establish pop-up Covid vaccination centres to encourage under-30s to get the jab and avoid the new league season descending into fixture chaos. (Daily Mail) external-link

Midfielder Alhassan Yusuf, 20, linked with Rangers and several English clubs, say she is only focusing on his Swedish club IFK Goteborg at the moment. (Daily Record external-link via GP)

Strasbourg are interested in signing Rangers target Zinedine Ferhat, the 28-year-old Algeria midfielder, following Nimes' relegation to Ligue 2. (Foot Mercato) external-link

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne is swithering over a fresh bid for 24-year-old St Johnstone wing-back Shaun Rooney. (The Courier) external-link

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass insists his squad is strong enough for Europe without adding any more signings. (Press & Journal) external-link

Head coach Robbie Neilson says Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon was the "only choice" for Hearts captain following Steven Naismith's decision to stop playing. (Scotsman) external-link