Mansfield

Rhys Oates made 136 appearances for Hartlepool across two spells

League Two side Mansfield Town have signed forward Rhys Oates on a two-year contract after he turned down a deal to stay with Hartlepool United.

The 26-year-old, who can play as a striker or winger, scored 18 goals last season as the Pools won promotion to the Football League via the play-offs.

Oates played for the club from 2015-18 and re-joined from Morecambe last year.

"The way the gaffer spoke and where he thinks the club can go, I thought it was a perfect fit for me," he said. external-link

Mansfield finished 16th in League Two last season, with Nigel Clough taking charge in November.

