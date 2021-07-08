Europa Conference League - 1st Leg
Venue: Park Hall

Bala Town v Larne

Thursday 8th July 2021

  • Bala TownBala Town19:00LarneLarne
  • FK LiepajaFK Liepaja1FC StrugaFC Struga1
  • NoahNoah1KuPS KuopioKuPS Kuopio0
  • SileksSileks1Petrocub-HincestiPetrocub-Hincesti1
  • Inter TurkuInter Turku0PuskasPuskas0
  • HonkaHonka0NSÍ RunavíkNSÍ Runavík0
  • Rigas Futbola SkolaRigas Futbola Skola0KI KlaksvíkKI Klaksvík1
  • Sant JuliàSant Julià0Gzira UnitedGzira United0
  • SuduvaSuduva1ValmieraValmiera0
  • FCI LevadiaFCI Levadia1St Joseph'sSt Joseph's0
  • DundalkDundalk17:45NewtownNewtown
  • MSK ZilinaMSK Zilina17:45Dila GoriDila Gori

