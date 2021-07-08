Homepage
THU 08 Jul 2021
Europa Conference League - 1st Leg
Bala Town
Bala Town
19:00
Larne
Larne
Venue:
Park Hall
Bala Town v Larne
Last updated on
4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago
.
From the section
Football
Match report will appear here.
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Thursday 8th July 2021
Bala Town
Bala Town
19:00
Larne
Larne
FK Liepaja
FK Liepaja
1
FC Struga
FC Struga
1
Noah
Noah
1
KuPS Kuopio
KuPS Kuopio
0
Sileks
Sileks
1
Petrocub-Hincesti
Petrocub-Hincesti
1
Inter Turku
Inter Turku
0
Puskas
Puskas
0
Honka
Honka
0
NSÍ Runavík
NSÍ Runavík
0
Rigas Futbola Skola
Rigas Futbola Skola
0
KI Klaksvík
KI Klaksvík
1
Sant Julià
Sant Julià
0
Gzira United
Gzira United
0
Suduva
Suduva
1
Valmiera
Valmiera
0
FCI Levadia
FCI Levadia
1
St Joseph's
St Joseph's
0
Dundalk
Dundalk
17:45
Newtown
Newtown
MSK Zilina
MSK Zilina
17:45
Dila Gori
Dila Gori
View all
30 Europa Conference League scores
