Last updated on .From the section Football

Dundalk's Michael Duffy tries to get past James Rowland (L) and Alexander Fletcher of Newtown

Dundalk took a commanding lead in their Europa Conference League tie with Cymru Premier team Newtown.

Michael Duffy opened the scoring for the League of Ireland Premier Division side after latching onto David McMillan's assist.

McMillan headed in the home side's lead from Darragh Leahy's cross.

Will Patching powered in the third, again assisted by McMillan, and Han Jeong-woo scored the fourth.

Depleted Newtown were unable to muster a response after arriving without three players who tested positive for Covid-19, although the trio are expected to be available for the second leg.

A fourth player travelled having completed Covid protocols.

Dundalk, currently seventh in the League of Ireland's Premier Division, reached the group stages of last season's Europa League where they faced Arsenal and will hope to make a similar impact this time around.

Newtown host Dundalk in the second leg on Tuesday, 13 July (17:45 BST) with the winners of the tie to face Estonia's Levadia Tallinn or St Joseph's of Gibraltar in the second qualifying round.

Levadia won the first leg of their tie 3-1.