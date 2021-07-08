Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Natasha Flint scored 17 goals in 20 games as Leicester City women won the Championship last season

Leicester City women's top scorer from last season Natasha Flint is one of nine players to have agreed new deals following the club's promotion.

Fellow forward Paige Bailey-Gayle has also signed new terms with the Championship winners, as have Sophie Barker, Lachante Paul and Hannah Cain.

Defenders Sam Tierney and Esmee De Graaf and goalkeepers Kirstie Levell and Demi Lambourne are also staying.

The new Women's Super League season gets under way on Friday, 3 September.