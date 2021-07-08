Leicester City women: Natasha Flint one of nine to sign new contracts at WSL club
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Leicester City women's top scorer from last season Natasha Flint is one of nine players to have agreed new deals following the club's promotion.
Fellow forward Paige Bailey-Gayle has also signed new terms with the Championship winners, as have Sophie Barker, Lachante Paul and Hannah Cain.
Defenders Sam Tierney and Esmee De Graaf and goalkeepers Kirstie Levell and Demi Lambourne are also staying.
The new Women's Super League season gets under way on Friday, 3 September.