Michael Olise: Crystal Palace complete signing of Reading forward

Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Michael Olise in action for Reading
Michael Olise was a youth player at Chelsea before joining Reading

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Reading forward Michael Olise for £8m.

Olise, 19, is Patrick Vieira's first signing since becoming Palace manager on Sunday.

He played a major role for Reading last season, scoring seven goals in 46 games, and was named EFL Young Player of the season.

"It's a great club and I'm very excited to be here," the France Under-18 international said.

Comments

Join the conversation

17 comments

  • Comment posted by stephen peacock, today at 15:58

    Gutted he's gone.You've got an amazing player, bargain at £8 million. Ran rings around championship defences.Sky commentators always singing his praises.Efl young player of year.

    Effortless natural talent.Think he's made right choice as more chance of starting rather than warming bench of a big club.Think Chelsea man City, Liverpool, arsenal, Leeds,lille, bayern munch were considering signing him

  • Comment posted by The Todger, today at 15:55

    Good to see Le Long has some fresh meat to slap about with his pork sword

  • Comment posted by Tailender, today at 15:53

    Wow. Great signing.

  • Comment posted by Lisa, today at 15:45

    Exciting times at Palace. Looking forward to see who else is coming in.

  • Comment posted by Ross Jones, today at 15:45

    £8m for a player of his quality and age is unheard of these days, an absolute steal and shocking management from the club to let it get to this. Watched him all season long and by far the biggest talent in the Championship for many a year. Will no doubt win some major honours in his time, and wouldn't be that surprised if he ends up with a Ballon D'or tbh.

  • Comment posted by stephen peacock, today at 15:44

    Brilliant player. Absolute bargain.

  • Comment posted by The Eagle, today at 15:44

    Absolute bargain, couldn't be more excited to see how he flourishes under Vieira!

  • Comment posted by tonyspooner654, today at 15:43

    If he's anything like Eze then the combination of the two of them sounds like an exciting prospect :)
    Nice to get some business done early(ish) :)

  • Comment posted by Mr Jo Bangles, today at 15:41

    Michael who?

    • Reply posted by Ian, today at 15:44

      Ian replied:
      You don’t follow football then? One of the best talents in Championship, of course you probably know that but a dig at Palace

  • Comment posted by Paul H, today at 15:40

    Excellent signing Palace, a fair few Reading fans upset which is always a good sign...

    • Reply posted by Martarslipstick, today at 15:42

      Martarslipstick replied:
      That's mean.

  • Comment posted by Reading1966, today at 15:39

    Sad to see Michael leave, but with the clubs transfer embargo unfortunately it is not surprising. Crystal Palace have got a special talent on their hands and for £8 million a bargain. Wish Michael all the best for his future career.

  • Comment posted by Il Cattivo, today at 15:37

    At last, things are starting to move in right direction.

