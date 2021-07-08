Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Michael Olise was a youth player at Chelsea before joining Reading

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Reading forward Michael Olise for £8m.

Olise, 19, is Patrick Vieira's first signing since becoming Palace manager on Sunday.

He played a major role for Reading last season, scoring seven goals in 46 games, and was named EFL Young Player of the season.

"It's a great club and I'm very excited to be here," the France Under-18 international said.