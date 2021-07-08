Euro 2020: Dutchman Kuipers to referee Sunday's final
Last updated on .From the section European Championship
|England v Italy in Euro 2020 final
|Date: Sunday, 11 July Time: 20:00 BST Venue: Wembley Stadium, London Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app
Dutchman Bjorn Kuipers will referee Sunday's European Championship final between England and Italy.
He becomes the first person from the Netherlands to take charge of a men's European final.
Kuipers was the referee for England and Italy's 2014 World Cup group-stage match in Brazil, which ended 2-1 to the Azzurri.
The 48-year-old was fourth official for England's opening game against Croatia earlier in the competition.
- Was 2016 the ultimate year for music? James Acaster tries to convince other comedians it was
- Death in Ice Valley: Some graves hold more secrets than others...