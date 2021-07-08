Euro 2020: Dutchman Kuipers to referee Sunday's final

Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Björn Kuipers
England v Italy in Euro 2020 final
Date: Sunday, 11 July Time: 20:00 BST Venue: Wembley Stadium, London Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app

Dutchman Bjorn Kuipers will referee Sunday's European Championship final between England and Italy.

He becomes the first person from the Netherlands to take charge of a men's European final.

Kuipers was the referee for England and Italy's 2014 World Cup group-stage match in Brazil, which ended 2-1 to the Azzurri.

The 48-year-old was fourth official for England's opening game against Croatia earlier in the competition.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Euro 2020