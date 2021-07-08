Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Joe Hardy made one first-team appearance in his time at Liverpool before his release

Accrington Stanley have signed striker Joe Hardy on a two-year-deal following his departure from Liverpool.

The Wirral-born 22-year-old left the Reds this summer, having made just one senior appearance - in an FA Cup win over Shrewsbury Town in 2019-20.

Hardy moved to Liverpool from Brentford, who signed him to play for their B team. Before that he was with Manchester City's academy.

"Joe is a goalscorer," Stanley boss John Coleman told the club website.

"He gets himself in the right places at the right time and this is a good chance for him to kick-start his career.

"He had a good move from Brentford to Liverpool and it didn't really materialise for him, but we've got to hope that we can give him the service."

