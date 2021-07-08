Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Liam Cullen and his Swansea team-mates are spending the week at the Pennyhill Park Hotel, Surrey, as part of their pre-season preparations

Striker Liam Cullen says Swansea City's players have taken no notice of speculation surrounding the future of Steve Cooper.

Head coach Cooper was heavily linked with a summer switch to Crystal Palace and was also touted as a contender to take charge at Fulham.

But Cullen, 22, says it is business as usual following Swansea's return for pre-season training last weekend.

"The only thing we look at is that he's the manager," Cullen said.

"He's the manager until he's not the manager. We come in, we listen to him and do the training that he sets. We play for him.

"As far as we're concerned, he's been our manager for the last two seasons and he is now."

Cooper has led Swansea to the Championship play-offs in each of his two campaigns in charge, but there is uncertainty over his long-term future given that he has only a year to run on his Liberty Stadium contract.

He was a contender for the Palace job until Patrick Vieira was handed the reins at Selhurst Park, and Cooper was linked with Fulham before they appointed Marco Silva.

Swansea have lost influential players such as Andre Ayew, Freddie Woodman and Marc Guehi this summer and, with Premier League parachute payments now at an end following their relegation in 2018, the Welsh club have little cash to play with in the transfer market.

Liam Cullen represented Wales from under-17 level through to the under-21s

Nevertheless, Cullen says Swansea's players are eyeing another promotion push in 2021-22 having lost to Brentford in May's play-off final.

"I think everyone that's part of this club wants it to be back where it has been in previous years," he said. "Hopefully we can make it happen."

Swansea have announced the signing of former Bristol City midfielder Liam Walsh, having already brought in two forwards during the close season - Kyle Joseph from Wigan and PSV Eindhoven's Joel Piroe.

"We have lost important people like Andre - it's quite evident how important he was for us last season and in the past," Cullen added.

"But we have made a couple of good additions already and in previous years the gaffer and his team's recruitment has been really good, so I'm looking forward to seeing who else comes through the door.

"Hopefully our squad will be stronger come the first game of the season."

Cullen, who scored three goals in 17 appearances last season, hopes to establish himself as a Swansea regular in the upcoming campaign.

The former Wales Under-21 player, from Pembrokeshire, also has an eye on a senior international call.

"I think one of the big aims of any player is to go and represent his country at international level," Cullen said.

"Watching the Euros has only given me extra motivation to try to achieve it. Hopefully this season I can."