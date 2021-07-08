Last updated on .From the section Irish

Patrick McEleney spent six years at Derry during his first spell at the club

League of Ireland Premier Division: St Patrick's Athletic v Derry City Date: Friday, 9 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Venue: Richmond Park Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio Foyle

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins has confirmed his interest in bringing Patrick McEleney back for a second spell at the Brandywell.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder left Derry to sign for Dundalk in 2016, then signed for Oldham Athletic, before returning to the Oriel Park outfit.

"I love him as a player, he's a player I admire," enthused Higgins.

"I wouldn't be doing my job properly if we didn't try and sign him but there's nothing to speak about at this time."

The Candystripes had been strongly linked with a move for their former player during the League of Ireland transfer window, which is now open.

Higgins also revealed that striker David Parkhouse had been the subject of attention "from a few interested parties" but that he "remains a Derry City player at present".

"David is a brilliant lad, a good player who has shown real professionalism. He has knuckled down and trained well again this week," added the Derry boss.

'We will be positive and play on the front foot'

Derry will hope to build on registering their first home win of the season against Waterford last week when they travel to Richmond Park to face St Patrick's Athletic on Friday.

St Pat's lie third in the table going into the game, 10 points ahead of Higgins' sixth-placed outfit, but the Candystripes' away from has been impressive under the ex-Dundalk assistant.

"We know we are going to be up against a really good team but we will try to be positive and play on the front foot," outlined Higgins.

"I think they will be right there at the end of the season - they've a lot of good players all over the pitch so we know they can hurt us, but the way we've been playing at the moment I think we can go there and get a result.

"My players have shown great character from the moment I walked in."

Mark Walsh remains a long-term injury absentee for Derry, while Joe Thomson is in Scotland following the birth of his child.

Forward Jamie McGonigle's fitness will be assessed on Friday as he struggles to overcome a slight injury niggle.