Max Watters spent just three months at League Two Crawley before earning a move to Cardiff

League One side Milton Keynes Dons have signed Cardiff City striker Max Watters on loan for the 2021-22 campaign.

The 22-year-old has made just three appearances for Cardiff since joining for £1m from Crawley in January.

Ex-Doncaster player Watters scored 16 goals in 19 games for Crawley last season after moving from Maidstone.

"The manager has told me about how the team play and how he wants me to fit into that. It all appeals to me so much and will help me develop too," he said. external-link

MK Dons boss Russell Martin added: "We chased him in January before his move to Cardiff City and have retained that interest in him - he has retained interest as well and was keen to come here on loan this season."

