Alex Pritchard made 19 appearances in all competitions for Huddersfield Town last season

League One side Sunderland have signed former Huddersfield Town midfielder Alex Pritchard on a two-year contract.

The 28-year-old joins after he was released by the Terriers after three-and-a-half years with the club.

After starting his career with Tottenham Hotspur, Pritchard moved to Norwich City for £8m in 2016 before joining Huddersfield in January 2018.

"It's great to be here and it's another good opportunity for me on the football road," he told the club website. external-link

