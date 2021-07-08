Last updated on .From the section Rangers

The game at Ibrox will be Real's first of pre-season

Rangers will host Spanish giants Real Madrid in their final pre-season friendly on Sunday 25 July.

Steven Gerrard's champions will face the side that finished third in La Liga last term six days before starting their title defence against Livingston.

Real have only visited Ibrox once before, in the first round of the European Cup in season 1963/64.

They won thanks to a late Ferenc Puskas goal before knocking Rangers out of with a 6-0 victory at the Bernabeu.