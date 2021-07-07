Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chloe Peplow was part of the England side which came third at the 2018 Under-20 World Cup

Reading have signed former Tottenham midfielder Chloe Peplow.

The 22-year-old spent two seasons at Spurs before her contract expired this summer. She played 22 times for Reading's Women's Super League rivals.

Peplow began her career at Birmingham City in 2017 before joining Brighton for a two-year-spell in 2017.

"I don't believe anyone has seen the best of Chloe yet, so I am excited to push her to new levels," Royals boss Kelly Chambers told the club website.

"Chloe is a young player with a lot of experience at this level but she knows that she still has plenty to learn and she is hungry to do that."

Reading have not disclosed the length of Peplow's contract.

