Last updated on .From the section Wycombe

Adebayo Akinfenwa's only goal in the Championship last season was a late penalty in his last appearance for Wycombe, on 21 April

Wycombe Wanderers' veteran striker Adebayo Akinfenwa has agreed a new one-year contract at Adams Park.

The 39-year-old is the Buckinghamshire club's record goalscorer in the English Football League.

Since joining the Chairboys, Akinfenwa has helped Wycombe win promotion from League Two to the Championship and been top scorer in four of his five seasons.

"Bayo has been one of this club's greatest all-time players," Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth said.

"Bayo and I have a really close working relationship and we both understand his situation in terms of what he's able to contribute, alongside his other commitments, which we're fully supportive of as a club.

"The boys love having him around, he's hugely popular with our supporters and he's coming back to us fit, sharp and ready to cause headaches to defenders again, like he always does."

Akinfenwa, nicknamed 'The Beast', moved to Wycombe in the summer of 2016 having scored a late penalty in his final game for AFC Wimbledon as they beat Plymouth Argyle 2-0 in the League Two play-off final at Wembley.

In an 18-year 716-game career for 10 different EFL clubs, Akinfenwa has scored 215 goals and was named in the League Two team of the season in 2018.

Famed for his 16-stone (101 kg) frame, he can bench press 28 stone (180 kg) and was named the strongest player in the Fifa '15 video game.

He has also released his own clothing line and an autobiography 'The Beast: My Story' in 2017.