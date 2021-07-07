Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Adam Matthews won the last of his 14 Wales caps in a 1-0 loss to Uruguay in the final of the China Cup in 2018

Charlton Athletic right-back Adam Matthews has signed a new contract.

The 29-year-old Wales international has agreed a one-year deal with the League One side, two years after moving to The Valley from Sunderland.

Having begun his career at Cardiff City, Matthews also spent four years at Celtic before moving to Sunderland for £2m in July 2015.

"I said from the end of last season I wanted to stay at Charlton," Matthews told the club website.

"I spoke to the manager a couple of times and he seems to really want me here, so that's always a good sign."

Matthews has played 58 times for Charlton since joining the club.