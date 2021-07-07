Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Striker Leigh Griffiths has been sent home from Celtic's training base in Newport while allegations of improper online behaviour are investigated.

It is understood the allegations surround claims that the 30-year-old Scotland cap sent private online messages to an underage girl.

Police Scotland says it has been made aware of the allegations and will investigate.

A Celtic spokesman confirmed they have been "made aware of online comments".

"The club will now look into this matter carefully," he added. "Leigh has left the club's training camp as we do this."

