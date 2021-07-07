Last updated on .From the section England

Forward Raheem Sterling praised England's spirit as they reached their first major tournament final in 55 years with victory over Denmark.

England came from behind in a tense encounter at Wembley and will compete for the Euro 2020 trophy on Sunday.

An own goal from Simon Kjaer cancelled out Mikkel Damsgaard's opener before Harry Kane's penalty in extra time.

"It was a top performance. We had to dig in deep," said Sterling, who won the penalty which Kane converted.

"It was the first time we conceded [in the tournament] but we responded well and showed good spirit. We knew it would be difficult.

"We stayed patient and we knew with the legs and aggressiveness we have in the team we'd be okay. It's another step in the right direction.

"We have to focus on the weekend now. We know what football means to this country. Now we have Italy. We will celebrate a little bit then focus on Italy."

