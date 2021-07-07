Last updated on .From the section QPR

Former Tottenham trainee Jordan Archer has won one international cap for Scotland, against Peru in May 2018

Queens Park Rangers have signed goalkeeper Jordan Archer on a free transfer following his departure from fellow Championship club Middlesbrough.

The 28-year-old made six appearances for Boro after joining the Teessiders from Motherwell in January.

Former Millwall, Oxford United and Fulham stopper Archer has agreed a two-year deal with the R's.

"There's a great crop of young keepers here and the club feel I can add experience to the group," he said. external-link

