Ash Taylor made 177 appearances in his two spells with Aberdeen

Walsall have signed defender Ash Taylor following his departure from Scottish Premier League side Aberdeen.

The 30-year-old ex-Tranmere Rovers and Northampton man has returned to English football by becoming Walsall's sixth summer signing on a two-year deal.

"Ash is a player that we have been in dialogue with for a period of time," said Saddlers head coach Matt Taylor.

"There was lots of competition so for us to get a player of his experience and knowledge is a huge coup."

Former Wales Under-21 international Taylor began his career at Tranmere, where he scored 11 goals in 204 games before signing for the Dons for the first time in 2014.

He returned to England to join Northampton Town in 2017 before returning to Pittodrie in 2019.

Taylor follows the arrival of Leyton Orient striker Conor Wilkinson, Newport midfielder Joss Labadie and Tranmere defender Manny Monthe, FC Halifax Town midfielder Jack Earing and Harrogate Town winger Brendan Kiernan.

