Tom King made 17 appearances for Newport in 2020-21 and was part of the side that lost to Morecambe in the League Two play-off final

Salford City have signed former Newport County goalkeeper Tom King on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old left the Exiles at the end of last season after making 40 league appearances in two seasons.

"It's been something that's been talked about now for a couple of days and I'm just buzzing to get it over the line," he told the club website.

"If you look at the signings the manager's made this summer, the club's only going in one direction."

