Michael Sollbauer helped Barnsley finish fifth in the Championship in 2020-21

Dynamo Dresden have signed Barnsley defender Michael Sollbauer for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

The 31-year-old joined the Tykes from Wolfsberger AC in January 2020 and made 54 Championship appearances.

The Austrian posted on his Instagram: external-link "It was a great experience to be part of this club, of this team. It was one of the best choices to join this team, this club in my career.

"We all did a great job together - it was a pleasure to be part of it."

