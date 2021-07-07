Last updated on .From the section National League

Southend United were relegated in May after 101 years as a Football League club

Southend United will start life outside the Football League at King's Lynn Town on Saturday, 21 August.

Grimsby, also relegated from League Two last season, will visit Bromley on the National League's opening day.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-owned Wrexham begin a new era under Phil Parkinson by welcoming Yeovil Town to the Racecourse Ground.

Dover will start the season on -12 points after withdrawing from league fixtures midway through last season.

The Whites, who will host Solihull Moors on the opening day, were second-bottom when they stopped fulfilling games on 14 February for financial reasons.

Last season's beaten play-off finalists Torquay start with a home game against Altrincham.

The league is comprised of 23 teams for the second season running after Macclesfield Town were wound up last year and the decision to annul the National League North and South campaigns was taken midway through 2020-21.

As a result, Eastleigh do not have an opponent on the opening weekend of the campaign.

The National League North and South seasons start on Saturday, 14 August.

It is expected that all games will be played with no restrictions on stadium capacity after the government announced all Covid-19 regulations relating to social gatherings will be lifted on 19 July.

First round of fixtures in full

Aldershot Town v Chesterfield

Barnet v Notts County

Bromley v Grimsby Town

Dover Athletic v Solihull Moors

FC Halifax Town v Maidenhead

King's Lynn Town v Southend United

Stockport County v Dagenham & Redbridge

Torquay United v Altrincham

Wealdstone v Woking

Weymouth v Boreham Wood

Wrexham v Yeovil