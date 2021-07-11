Euro 2020 final: Kieran Trippier set to return for England against Italy
Last updated on .From the section England
|Uefa Euro 2020 final: Italy v England
|Date: Sunday, 11 July. Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Venue: Wembley Stadium. Coverage: Live on BBC One and iPlayer from 18:20. Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live. Live text commentary, goal clips, report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.
Kieran Trippier is set for a recall to the starting line-up for England's Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday.
The Atletico Madrid full-back will replace Arsenal's Bukayo Saka in the only change from the side that started the semi-final win over Denmark.
It will see England revert to the three-man defence that featured in their 2-0 last-16 win against Germany.
Gareth Southgate's men will become the first England side to lift a European Championship if they win at Wembley.
England have not won a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup triumph.
Midfielder Phil Foden suffered a minor knock on Friday so has been a doubt for the game.
Expected England XI: Jordan Pickford, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane
Whatever happens we have had a great tournament, let’s just hope we can jump that final hurdle
However, with Spinazzola's injury I don't really see the need for 5 defenders and 2 DMs.
has taken us further in 2 tournaments than any manager since Bobby in 1900
if we loose we loose, the team have done the country proud
Quality all over the park, in both sides.
England 2. Italy 1.