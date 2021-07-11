Last updated on .From the section England

Trippier's last start for England was in the 2-0 win against Germany in the last 16

Uefa Euro 2020 final: Italy v England Date: Sunday, 11 July. Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Venue: Wembley Stadium.

Kieran Trippier is set for a recall to the starting line-up for England's Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday.

The Atletico Madrid full-back will replace Arsenal's Bukayo Saka in the only change from the side that started the semi-final win over Denmark.

It will see England revert to the three-man defence that featured in their 2-0 last-16 win against Germany.

Gareth Southgate's men will become the first England side to lift a European Championship if they win at Wembley.

England have not won a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup triumph.

Midfielder Phil Foden suffered a minor knock on Friday so has been a doubt for the game.

Expected England XI: Jordan Pickford, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane