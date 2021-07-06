Last updated on .From the section European Football

Linfield lifted the Gibson Cup for the 55th time in May

Linfield will begin the defence of their Irish Premiership title against Crusaders at Windsor Park on the opening day of the 2021-22 season.

The new campaign kicks off on Saturday 28 August, when Portadown host Glenavon in a Mid-Ulster derby at Shamrock Park.

Coleraine, last season's runners-up, travel to Larne while Dungannon Swifts host Glentoran.

Cliftonville at home to Carrick Rangers and Warrenpoint Town v Ballymena United complete the opening day fixtures.

There is a Big Two encounter lined up for the second matchday of the campaign, with the Blues going to the Oval to face the Glens on Tuesday 31 August.

The first north Belfast derby of the season will take place on 11 September, when the Crues will welcome the Reds to Solitude, while the Bannsiders and the Sky Blues meet for the first time on 25 September at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

East Antrim bragging rights will also be up for grabs on the same date with Carrick Rangers making the trip to Inver Park to face Larne.

With Boxing Day falling on a Sunday this year, the traditional festive derby matches will take place on Monday 27 December this season. Ballymena, Carrick, Cliftonville, Linfield, Portadown and Warrenpoint are the teams with home advantage on that date.

There will not be a newly-promoted team in the top flight for the 2021-22 season as the Championship was not played last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The second tier of the Northern Ireland Football League returns to action for the first time since March 2020 on 7 August with a full programme of fixtures.