Lawrence Vigouroux was born in Camden, but has represented Chile at Under-20 level

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux has signed a new two-year deal with the League Two club.

The 27-year-old kept 18 clean sheets in 49 matches for the O's last term and won three player of the season awards.

The ex-Swindon stopper joined Orient in January 2020 after leaving Chilean top-flight side Everton de Vina del Mar.