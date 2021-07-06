Copa America - Semi-final
ArgentinaArgentina1ColombiaColombia1
Argentina win 3-2 on penalties

Copa America 2021: Argentina get past Colombia on penalties to set up final against Brazil

Emiliano Martinez and Lionel Messi of Argentina during
Emiliano Martinez only made his Argentina debut in June, with his shootout heroics produced in his seventh appearance for the national side

Emiliano Martinez saved three penalties as Argentina beat Colombia in a semi-final shootout to advance to Saturday's Copa America final against Brazil.

The Aston Villa keeper denied Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina and Edwin Cardona from the spot after the game ended 1-1.

Lionel Messi set up Lautaro Martinez to put Argentina ahead before Luis Diaz levelled to send the game to penalties.

The final will be broadcast live on the BBC, with kick-off at 01:00 BST on Sunday, 11 July.

Messi, Lautaro Martinez and Leandro Paredes all scored their penalties in the shootout, but Emiliano Martinez was the hero as he produced a hat-trick of diving saves after being rarely troubled during the game.

The 28-year-old, who moved to English football with Arsenal and had loan spells at Rotherham, Oxford, Reading, Sheffield Wednesday and Wolves, also earned a talking to from the referee for his ceaseless chat aimed at Colombia's players as they lined up to take their kicks.

"They took us to penalties and that's a question of luck, today it was my turn for glory," he said. "I'm speechless."

Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi, who is looking to win his first senior trophy Argentina, praised the Villa keeper for ensuring they "fulfilled our objective" of reaching the final.

"It was difficult at times," Messi said. "But we have 'Emi' and he's phenomenal. We trusted him."

Argentina, who won the last of their 14 Copa America titles in 1993, face defending champions Brazil at the Maracana on Saturday.

Brazil, who have won the Copa America nine times - and on all five of the previous occasions they have hosted the tournament - beat Peru 1-0 in the other semi-final on Tuesday.

Line-ups

Argentina

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Martínez
  • 26MolinaSubstituted forMontielat 45'minutesBooked at 72mins
  • 6PezzellaBooked at 90mins
  • 19Otamendi
  • 3Tagliafico
  • 7de Paul
  • 18RodríguezBooked at 87mins
  • 20Lo CelsoBooked at 21minsSubstituted forParedesat 56'minutes
  • 10Messi
  • 22Martínez
  • 15GonzálezSubstituted forDi Maríaat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Armani
  • 2Martínez Quarta
  • 4Montiel
  • 5Paredes
  • 8Acuña
  • 9Agüero
  • 11Di María
  • 14Palacios
  • 21Correa
  • 24Gómez
  • 25Martínez
  • 28Musso

Colombia

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ospina
  • 16MuñozBooked at 75mins
  • 13Mina
  • 23D Sánchez
  • 6TesilloSubstituted forFabraat 45'minutesBooked at 55mins
  • 11Ju CuadradoBooked at 45mins
  • 5BarriosBooked at 88mins
  • 8CuéllarSubstituted forCharáat 45'minutes
  • 14Díaz
  • 18BorréSubstituted forCardonaat 45'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 7ZapataSubstituted forBorjaat 60'minutesBooked at 63mins

Substitutes

  • 2Medina
  • 3Murillo
  • 4Cuesta
  • 9Muriel
  • 10Cardona
  • 12Vargas
  • 19Borja
  • 21Pérez
  • 22Quintana
  • 25Perlaza
  • 26Fabra
  • 28Chará
Referee:
Jesús Valenzuela

Match Stats

Home TeamArgentinaAway TeamColombia
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home13
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home20
Away27

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Argentina 1(3), Colombia 1(2).

  2. Penalties over

    Penalty Shootout ends, Argentina 1(3), Colombia 1(2).

  3. Post update

    Penalty saved! Edwin Cardona (Colombia) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

  4. Post update

    Goal! Argentina 1(3), Colombia 1(2). Lautaro Martínez (Argentina) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  5. Post update

    Goal! Argentina 1(2), Colombia 1(2). Miguel Borja (Colombia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Goal! Argentina 1(2), Colombia 1(1). Leandro Paredes (Argentina) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  7. Post update

    Penalty saved! Yerry Mina (Colombia) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

  8. Post update

    Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Rodrigo de Paul (Argentina) right footed shot is just a bit too high. Rodrigo de Paul should be disappointed.

  9. Post update

    Penalty saved! Davinson Sánchez (Colombia) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

  10. Post update

    Goal! Argentina 1(1), Colombia 1(1). Lionel Messi (Argentina) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

  11. Post update

    Goal! Argentina 1, Colombia 1(1). Juan Cuadrado (Colombia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  12. Penalties in progress

    Penalty Shootout begins Argentina 1, Colombia 1.

  13. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Argentina 1, Colombia 1.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Guido Rodríguez (Argentina).

  15. Post update

    Luis Díaz (Colombia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Nicolás Otamendi (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Davinson Sánchez (Colombia).

  18. Booking

    Germán Pezzella (Argentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Germán Pezzella (Argentina).

  20. Post update

    Luis Díaz (Colombia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Argentina431072510
2Uruguay42114227
3Paraguay42025326
4Chile412134-15
5Bolivia4004210-80

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil4310102810
2Peru421157-27
3Colombia411234-14
4Ecuador403156-13
5Venezuela402226-42
View full Copa America tables

