Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Schar helped Switzerland reach the quarter-finals at Euro 2020

Newcastle United defender Federico Fernandez, midfielder Jacob Murphy and striker Dwight Gayle have signed new contracts with the club.

The Tyneside club have also taken up options to extend the deals of defenders Paul Dummett and Fabian Schar.

"They all have a thorough understanding of this club and what it takes to play here," said Magpies boss Steve Bruce.

"They have all made excellent contributions over recent years."