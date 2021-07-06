Last updated on .From the section England

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will win the Golden Gloves award at this year's European Championship.

Pickford, 27, is yet to concede at the tournament and has kept clean sheets in all five games he has played.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was his closest contender but conceded against Spain, meaning he can only achieve four shutouts even if he features in Sunday's final.

England will face Denmark in the second semi-final on Wednesday (20:00 BST).