England v Italy: Eight rounds, 104 answers - the bumper Euros final quiz
Last updated on .From the section European Championship
|England v Italy in Euro 2020 final
|Date: Sunday, 11 July Time: 20:00 BST Venue: Wembley Stadium, London Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app
And then there were two. After 50 games, 1,218 shots and 140 goals, England and Italy are the last teams standing in Euro 2020.
From Euro 2020 so far to the Three Lions' previous meetings with the Azzurri, we've put together a mammoth quiz to put your knowledge to the test before Sunday's final at Wembley.
Keep a note of your score after each round and let us know how you get on using #bbcfootball
There are a whopping 104 points on offer...
Round one - England's players at Euro 2020
Can you name every England player to have stepped on to the pitch at Euro 2020?
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
Round two - England's knockout wins
Can you name every team England have beaten in a knockout game at a major tournament?
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
Round three - young Lions
Round four - the missing clubs
Can you name these missing clubs from the career history of England's Euro 2020 players?
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
Round five - England v Italy previous meetings
How much do you know about England's previous meetings with Italy?
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
Round six - name the England player from the fact
Round seven - England and Italy at Euro 2020 so far
How much do you know about England and Italy's Euro 2020 campaign so far?
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
Round eight - the champions
Can you name the 11 Euros winners?
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
- 30 Animals That Made Us Smarter: The robotic arm that was inspired by elephants
- Is there such thing as a perfect penalty? Can science help footballers shoot the perfect shot?